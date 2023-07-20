And as a result of their harmonies, an amazing £3,412.78 has been raised for the Wales Air Ambulance.

The event was hosted by the Bluestone Brewing Company, based in Cilgwyn, near Newport, and the six choirs that took to the stage were: the Decibelles, Bois Y Felin, Llangwm Village Voices, Cor Cardi Gan, Cor Dsygu Cymraeg Sir Benfro and Choirs For Good Haverfordwest.

Over the years, the choir sing-off has gained a reputation for being a fun and lively community event and 2023 was no different.

Each choir was asked to perform two songs in front of an audience and a judging panel.

All six choirs were encouraged to have fun with their songs and it came as no surprise that as a result oftheir efforts, the audience was thoroughly entertained.

The evening was compered by stand-up comedian Steffan Evans, who kindly donated his time free of charge.

This year’s winner was the Decibelles who were crowned the Bluestone Brewing Company Choir of the Year, and took home the coveted trophy after a roaring rendition of The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman.

The £3,412.78 total was raised through ticket sales, bar profits, donation buckets and a donation from Cegin Cwm Gwaun, who provided catering for the event.

Over the last ten years, Bluestone Brewing Company has raised over £15,000 for the Wales Air Ambulance Charity by carrying out a number of fundraising events.

Emily Hutchinson, Marketing Director at Bluestone Brewing Company said: “The donation is a reflection of the very generous community that we live in.

“Living in a rural community, we know how important the work of Wales Air Ambulance is and we are so grateful for the amazing work that they do, and we really would be lost without them.”

Emily added that the Wales Air Ambulance needs to raise more than £8 million every year to keep its helicopters in the air and its rapid response vehicles on the road.

“The fundraising is obviously the main reason for the event, but it's always a great opportunity to bring the community together and celebrate the wonderful choirs that we have in the area. At the end of the day, you can't beat a Welsh sing-song!”