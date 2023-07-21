RSPCA Cymru has released the figures which show that reports across Wales have increased by nine per cent compared to 2021 as part of the Cancel Out Cruelty campaign.

In Pembrokeshire in 2022, there were 251 reports of animal cruelty. The most common calls to the RSPCA in the county were for neglect – with 177 reports.

There were 35 reports of animals being left unattended, 22 reports of intentional harm, eight of illegal activity involving animals, six of animals being abandoned and three of animals being trapped.

RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben said: “While we don’t know for certain why there has been an increase in reports of cruelty, the cost-of-living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in has created an animal welfare crisis with more people getting pets with potentially less time and money to care for them.

“The cost-of-living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and our vital services are stretched to the limit.”

The Cancel Out Cruelty campaign aims to raise funds to help frontline rescue teams save animals from cruelty and abuse and to raise awareness of how to stop cruelty to animals for good.

The RSPCA is the only charity rescuing all animals and investigating cruelty in England and Wales and has a team of frontline officers, specialists vets, animal care centres and 140 branches helping to provide rehabilitation for animals.

The RSPCA is providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners, which includes a telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650 and an online hub, which has lots of practical tips and advice, including details of pet food bank schemes.