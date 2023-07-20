Applicant William Crockford is seeking permission to build six three-bedroom houses on the car park adjoining the Kilgetty RAOB ‘Buffs’ social club, just off the village’s Station Road.

It was initially proposed all six would be open market, but amended plans now indicate one of them would be affordable.

Within Kilgetty there is a requirement to provide 20 per cent of housing as affordable.

In this instance this would equate to one affordable unit to be provided within the development plus a financial contribution to be secured by way of a legal agreement or Unilateral Undertaking (UU) under S106.

No legal formal agreement or Unilateral Undertaking has been provided to secure any financial contributions towards local needs affordable housing although the applicant’s agent has confirmed that the applicant is willing to enter the agreement to provide one affordable home.

A report for planners says the application is recommended for refusal at the July 25 meeting of the county council’s planning committee on grounds including poor layout, an unacceptable landscaping scheme, and failing to provide a Unilateral Undertaking to secure required on-site and financial contributions towards local needs affordable housing.

“The unimaginative layout with inadequate separation and poor design fails to reflect the built form of the locality and would result in dwellings which would overlook habitable rooms as well as private amenity space of neighbouring dwellings,” the report says.

“The domination of hard surfaces and lack of landscaping would result in the proposed dwellings having a cramped appearance adding to the poor visual character of the proposed development.”

Local community council Kilgetty/Begelly has objected to the plans on a string of grounds including overdevelopment of the site, highway safety and insufficient parking, “considerable objection by local residents,” a lack of pedestrian and disabled access due to gradients, and waste water noise pollution of a possible pumping station.

Three letters of objection were also received by planners raising impact on adjoining properties, increased traffic and highway safety, dust and noise during construction, and that notification was after the local community council meeting.

The Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes (RAOB) is one of the largest fraternal movements in the UK, known as the ‘Buffs’ to members.