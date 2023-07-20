Connie, who grew up near Hayscastle, and was herself a prominent member of the Haverfordwest Operatic Society as well as The Torch Youth Theatre, leapt to fame when she won the 2006 BBC One talent contest 'How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria'?

This led to her playing the lead role in 'The Sound of Music' in the London Palladium. More recently she is a regular presenter on Songs of Praise.

Based on the 1949 memoir of Maria Rainer, who takes a job as governess to a large family while she decides whether to become a nun, the musical contains many songs that have become standards, including Do-Re-Mi, My Favourite Things, Edelweiss, Climb Ev'ry Mountain, and the title song The Sound of Music.

Vision Theatre Company has rapidly won a reputation for producing high-quality musical theatre shows, and the Sound of Music - following on the heels of its sell-out run of The Producers, earlier in the year - will be no exception.

It stars Holly Twells as Maria and Dan Bower as Captain Von Trapp and is directed by Drew Baker. The musical director is Clive Raymond.

The cast is swelled by two teams of young people from Vision Youth Theatre, who are playing the parts of the Von Trapp children.

“The Sound of Music is a show that is almost universally loved - the musical score is one of the best-known and the story is simply iconic,” said director Drew Baker.

“It’s a real privilege to direct this wonderful show with its amazing cast of adults and children who have worked so hard together as a team to provide what will simply be a feast of musical theatre entertainment.

The show opens on Thursday, July 20 and runs until July 22, with a matinee on Saturday afternoon.

Tickets are available from www.visionartswales.com