Reports are coming in of a collision on the A40 roundabout from Penblewin to Llanddewi  Velfrey.

The incident took place at around 5.30pm today, Thursday, July 20.

Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that as a result, the road is currently closed to all traffic. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Dyfed-Powys Police have issued a statement on social media: "A40 Penblewin roundabout to Llanddewi Brefi is closed due to a road traffic incident. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route."

