The Bluebirds, who reached this stage by beating Cardiff Met and Newtown on spot kicks in the Cymru Premier play-offs, repeated the feat to overturn a 0-1 deficit from the first leg.

Defender Lee Jenkins took the game to extra time with a deflected effort in the 89th minute, sending the 1,716 fans inside the Cardiff City Stadium into ecstasy.

And it was keeper Zac Jones who was the hero in the shoot-out, saving from Eraldo Cinari with his legs, before springing to his right to save the crucial final penalty from Florent Ramadani to send the Bluebirds through.

Ymgyrch Ewropeaidd Hwlffordd yn parhau



Zac Jones is the penalty saving king once again as Haverfordwest head into the second qualifying round

Despite having lost 1-0 at the Tose Proeski Arenain North Macedonia seven days earlier, it was Haverfordwest who started brightest against the full-timers, who have qualified 11 times for Europe in the last 12 years.

Jazz Richards, who skippered the side on the night, was played through wide on the right and whipped an inviting ball in, but Ardian Limani managed to get a toe to the ball and steer it away from the onrushing attacker.

Zac Jones was called upon to be quick off his line after a long ball through the middle and a dangerous run from Cinari, before then taking a low cross from the byline after a short free kick was worked out wide.

It took 36 minutes for the game’s first shot on target. Cinari picked up the ball in the middle of the pitch, and drove into the box after a one-two with Aganspahic. But his left-footed effort was tame and straight at Jones.

Ben Fawcett was Haverfordwest’s most dangerous player going forward. The ball sprung to him on the right corner of the box after Richards put pressure on a defender. Fawcett took a touch, but pulled a shot wide across

Fawcett then turned provider, sending an inviting cross in towards the edge of the six yard box. Tyrese Owen ran on to the ball, but decided to volley rather than head the ball under pressure, and sent it over.

The visitors responded straight away, with Cinari ghosting in off the right. He was found by Coke, but under no pressure couldn’t hit the target.

European Blues

Manager Tony Pennock would have been pleased with the first half, but Shkendija - four-times national champions - were the fastest out of the blocks in the second half.

Krasniqi found the centre back Mevlan Adili from a free kick on the left. Adili flicked it on with his head, but the ball dropped just wide of Jones' left post.

It was Adili who was then called upon at the other end, as Haverfordwest had two efforts cleared off the line.

A corner was taken short and was met by Ricky Watts, who headed back across goal, only to be denied by Adili. The ball bobbled to Owen inside the six-yard-box, but Adili slid in to block.

Jones kept Haverfordwest in the tie when he was forced in to a fantastic save from a free kick. The ball was played from deep and was met by Totre at the far post, but Jones managed to turn the header round the post.

Jack Wilson and Iori Humphreys replaced Owen and Taylor-Crossdale, and the fresh injection of legs made all the difference for the hosts.

With just minutes left on the clock, Abbruzzese ran on to a loose ball and burst through two men before he was taken down right on the edge of the box. Wilson whipped the free kick towards the top right corner, but Taleski was equal to it.

But, with a minute of normal time remaining, Haverfordwest would have their breakthrough.

A low cross from the right deflected across the box, where Lee Jenkins, who was still up after a long throw, swivelled and shot. The ball deflected off the defender and looped past Taleski in to the corner, sparking Welsh celebrations.

GÔL | GOAL | Lee Jenkins 89'



Jenkins yn gyrru'r gêm i amser ychwanegol



Sgôr wedi 90 munud | @HaverfordwestFC 1-0 @fcshkendija (1-1 dros y ddwy gymal)



Yn fyw / Live 👇🏻



Cymraeg: https://t.co/EJo2A625q7

English: https://t.co/WIG1YW10OU pic.twitter.com/5twAsgqST5 — Sgorio ⚽️ (@sgorio) July 20, 2023

It was all Haverfordwest through additional time, but the visitors hung on to take it to extra time.

Extra time saw limited chances at either end, as both sides began to show their tiredness.

Jenkins again proved a threat for Haverfordwest, meeting a deep corner in a dangerous area, but a defender just got a head in it to take the sting off the effort.

Just before half time in extra time, it was the home fans who had their hearts in their mouths.

A long bouncing ball over the top caused confusion between Jones and his centre backs at the edge of the box, with the ball going over the keeper, but Oscar Borg was able to steer it clear.

There were few chances in the second half, with Haverfordwest hanging on in the end for penalties.

A fantastic crowd of 1,716 in attendance tonight!

It was a nightmare start as Daniel Hawkins sent the opening penalty wide.

Endrit Kransniqi and Jazz Richards both scored, before Cinari’s low shot down the middle was cleared by Jones’ feet.

Jack Wilson and Kai Whitmore then sent identical penalties in to the top right hand corner, either side of Adili crashing an effort against the post.

With the score at 3-2, Fawcett had a chance to win it, but put his penalty over the bar.

But Jones guessed right to deny Ramadani and ensure Haverfordwest progressed to the next round.