Julie James, the Welsh Government’s climate change minister, visited Ramsey and Grassholm Islands with RSPB Cymru this week.

The visit comes after a number of birds were found washed up on Pembrokeshire beaches with suspected highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

Ramsey and Grassholm are home to large colonies of gannets, with guillemots, Manx shearwater, razorbills and peregrine falcons nesting on their shores.

The incidents in Pembrokeshire followed the RSPB Cymru announcing last week that common and Arctic terns, gulls and Atlantic puffins had been found dead and floating in waters around the Skerries and Rhosneigr islands, Anglesey.

Ms James said: “It is heart wrenching to see our mesmerising wild birds fall victim to such a terrible illness.

“I want to thank the RSPB and all of our agencies working tirelessly to monitor the situation, and our local authorities, volunteers and APHA.

“I’m asking everyone in Wales to consider their impact on the environment and to please also heed advice – do not pick up any sick or dead birds and keep dogs on leads to prevent contact.”

Arfon Williams, RSPB Cymru head of land and sea policy, said: “The impact of avian flu on seabird populations has been devastating.

“It piled the pressure on fragile populations and is adding to the ever-increasing urgency of seabird conservation. Sadly, avian flu is not the only challenge facing seabirds in Wales. The impact of climate change and human activities at sea also necessitate urgent efforts to increase seabird resilience, be that through marine planning, biosecurity and fisheries management.”

Richard Irvine, chief veterinary officer for Wales, said: “Avian influenza has not gone away. Unfortunately, it continues to be found in the wild bird population, particularly on Anglesey, the Deeside Estuary and Pembrokeshire coast.

"If you find any sick or dead wild birds, please don’t touch them and report any findings to the Defra online service.

“If you are a bird keeper, please continue to stay vigilant and always maintain the most scrupulous levels of hygiene and biosecurity to protect your flock from disease.”

The Welsh Government has set up a Seabird Emergency Response Group and meets weekly with stakeholders to be able to track the ever-evolving situation.

Any sick or dead birds should be reported to DEFRA on www.gov.uk/guidance/report-dead-wild-birds or by calling 03459 335577.