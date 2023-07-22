Youngsters from the school’s Eco Club spearheaded a ‘walk to school’ initiative as their entry in Climate Challenge Cymru.

Ther challenge got underway after a ministerial visit from MS Eluned Morgan in March.

Partnered with the national walking, wheeling and cycling network, Sustans, the school entered the Walk and Wheel event and registered their active journeys.

Members of the Eco club introduced the challenge in an assembly and then measured the school’s improvement in walking and wheeling to school and produced a Powerpoint of their results.

They realised from their research and evidence that more pupils could walk to school, so made a video for the school community outlining the benefits of walking to school, highlighting the safe routes to school and also the dangers to the environment of idling engines in the car park.

The video can be viewed on the school’s website www.stepasideschool.co.uk

Staff and pupils were delighted to be invited to Cardiff recently to the awards ceremony in the Pierhead building.

Stepaside CP School were announced as the winner in the Sustrans category and were presented with certificates and medals.

On stage at the ceremony in Cardiff's Pierhead building. (Image: Stepaside CP School)

Sustrans also gifted two scooters for use in school. All prize winners were then treated to lunch and a boat tour of Cardiff Bay.

"We are very proud of the achievement of our Eco committee and Eco club. They have worked very hard to encourage the whole school community to get involved and actively travel to school,” said headteacher Peter Jones.

“They thoroughly enjoyed working on the project and their trip to Cardiff to receive the award from MS Eluned Morgan and the Sustrans representatives.

“We are grateful for the support the pupils received from Mrs Williams, our school admin officer, who leads our Eco committee and club."