Richard and Brogan Scarfe denied the offences, relating to animals being kept on land at the Ridgeway in Lamphey between January 25 last year and this April 19.

Defence barrister Alycia Carpanini said that Brogan Scarfe, 24, of Woodbine Terrace in Pembroke, “denies that the animals were suffering”.

Ms Carpanini said that a vet visited the farm the day before the animals were seized and said there were “no issues”.

Hywel Davies appeared on behalf of Richard Scarfe, 42, of Park Street in Pembroke Dock.

“The defendant denies he was the one caring for the animals in any way. It was his daughter,” said Mr Davies. “His daughter was caring for the animals while he was banned from keeping animals.”

“What he is saying is if the animals were not cared for, it’s his daughter’s fault?,” asked Judge Paul Thomas.

“He’s not saying that,” Mr Davies said.

The prosecution said the animals which had been seized were currently being cared for at the expense of the public, with the bill currently standing at around £28,000.

Both defendants were granted unconditional bail, and Judge Thomas set a trial date of February 12.