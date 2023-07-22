CENTURIES ago, many of the places we know and love looked very different and we could be completely baffled looking at old maps and pictures at just how different they were.
Some places, however, haven't changed much over time, with the biggest changes usually just new shops in place of old ones.
Here we take a look at a number of pictures taken in Haverfordwest between the late 1800s and the 1990s to see how much of the town has changed through time, including shops that no longer exist, pubs, swimming pools and street scenes.
The pictures were submitted to our nostalgia group. If you would like to join the nostalgia group and share your memories and photos, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.
