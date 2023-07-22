Some places, however, haven't changed much over time, with the biggest changes usually just new shops in place of old ones.

Here we take a look at a number of pictures taken in Haverfordwest between the late 1800s and the 1990s to see how much of the town has changed through time, including shops that no longer exist, pubs, swimming pools and street scenes.

Prendergast, Haverfordwest in the 1870s. (Image: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Market Street in the 1900s. (Image: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Outside the Three Crowns in the 1900s. (Image: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Haverfordwest swimming pool in the 1990s. (Image: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Haverfordwest in the 1960s/70s. (Image: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Osborn and Perkins on Bridge Street in 1983. (Image: Dylan Morgan via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Barn Street. (Image: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Market Street in the 1890s-1900s. (Image: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Haverfordwest bridge in the 1960s. (Image: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

The pictures were submitted to our nostalgia group. If you would like to join the nostalgia group and share your memories and photos, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.