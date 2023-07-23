Obviously, as with every other fishing port in the UK, this affected Milford's fishing capacity greatly; e.g. in July 1939 there were 109 trawlers in Milford's fleet, but by the December, three months into the war, and with the best ships having been taken by the Royal Navy, that figure had fallen to 51.

Nevertheless fishing continued, albeit at a reduced level, only from then, as well as the temperamental elements of the sea and weather, trawlermen now also had to face the threat from the increasing number of enemy air attacks, U-boats and mines.

In 1941 alone, 44 trawlers were sunk around the British coast, three of them coming from Milford.

Agnes Nutton M190 (Image: Jeff Dunn)

At the beginning of the Second World War the Admiralty formed a plan to arm some fishing vessels with 12-pounder guns, advising them to fish in small batches, including two that carried artillery. But a few ports, including Milford decided against the scheme, fearing that armed ships would be more likely to provoke attacks. But by the end of 1940, after 29 British trawlers had been sunk, some vessels were equipped with Lewis machine guns, kites, rockets and Oerlikans, a light anti-aircraft gun.

Milford trawlers faced enemy fire on a number of occasions, and each one has its own story to tell.

Here's one that the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries published in 1946 under the heading "FISHERIES IN WARTIME."

Avonstream M75 (Image: Jeff Dunn)

"Skipper Bray."

"On 4th April, 1941, Mr Bray was fishing South East of Ireland when a German plane approached the ship, very low over the water.

The man on watch gave the alarm to the skipper and others who were below aft.

The skipper, who had turned in, jumped from his bunk, and ordering the crew to remain below, himself proceeded on deck in his bare feet.

Making his way forward, where the Lewis gun was mounted, with a total disregard of bombs and machine-gunning, with bullets hitting the wheelhouse, funnel, rigging and deck-casing, he uncovered the gun and awaited the plane which was turning to carry out another assault. Allowing the plane to approach near, and disregarding another stream of bullets, Mr Bray trained the gun and fired several bursts.

These silenced the rear-gunner and forced the plane to give up the attack.

Knowing that two planes had participated in the attack and that another trawler was in the vicinity, Mr Bray steamed towards the place where the other trawler, the Whitby was last seen. First he had to chop away his loose warps because one bomb had blown his trawl away.

He found the Whitby had been sunk and that the Whitby's crew had taken to their small boat, which had been riddled with bullets and was sinking. Well knowing that the German planes were still circling in the vicinity and liable to renew their attack, Mr Bray went alongside the small boat, picked up the crew of the Whitby, and brought them safely back to Milford.

On a later occasion Mr Bray endeavoured to perform a similar service in respect of the Milford trawler Westfield, but this vessel had vanished without trace.

Mr Bray fished consistently and regularly throughout the whole period of the war and was eventually awarded the MBE."

And here are photos of three Milford trawlers that were requisitioned by the Admiralty in both the First and Second World War.

William Bunce LO482 (Image: Jeff Dunn)

Agnus Nutton M190: Boom Defence in 1915; Auxiliary Patrol in 1940.

Avonstream M75: Minesweeping 1915 and 1940.

William Bunce LO 482: Bomb Thrower 1917; Minesweeper 1939.

That's it for another week, I'll just leave you with another of those "oldie" quotes. This one from the lovely Thora Hird: "A nap in the middle of the day can do you good. If you wake up in your pyjamas, it's morning. If you're in your clothes, it's time for tea!"

Take care, please stay safe.