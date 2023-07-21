Richards captained the Bluebirds to a 1-0 win in the Uefa Europa Conference League first qualifying round second leg at Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday night, to secure a 1-1 aggregate score, before going on to win the tie on penalties.

"That's most certainly up there, to be a Welsh club, creating history with Haverfordwest," said Richards, who capped a superb performance on the night by slotting home one of the penalties in a tense shoot-out after 120 minutes of football.

"I've been involved in some amazing games and achieved some amazing things, but tonight it's hard to explain; to be involved a be a part of it tonight, it's just a different level," added former pro, who was capped 14 times for Wales.

Richards played in the Premier League and Europa League for Swansea Ciity, and helped both Crystal Palace and Cardiff City win promotions to the top flight, and his experience proved crucial aganst the full-timers from North Macedonia.

"I couldn't run in the celebrations at the end, I was catching up with the boys," joked the 32 year-old, who was hugely influential in Pennock's youthful squad on the night as they battled back from a one-goal defeat in the away leg.

"It was tough, it was hard last week when we were playing in 30 degrees at 8pm, and tonight we knew it was going to be tough, but the lads were ready for it.

"We had a plan and we stuck by it, and the boys were fantastic over the two legs. It was about being patient and waiting for our opportunity, and it came to Lee Jenkins.

"We've gone to penalties, and we know how good Zac can be in goal for us. We missed two penalties, but he's been fantastic and thankfully they've missed the target too.

"There were some great penalties from the boys to be fair, it was hard work to get us there in the first place, but we had every confidence that we could go on and win it."

A pre-season injury to club captain Dylan Rees had ruled him out of the tie, which meant that Richards wore the armband for in first leg away from home and again in Cardiff, where he spent four seasons of his professional career.

“I was so proud to lead the team out in the club’s first European game in a long time,” he said. “Dylan is a massive miss for us and he brings different qualities to the role of captain that I can bring, but I tried to help the boys with my experience.

"These occasions don’t come along very often in football, so I wanted to make sure that we enjoyed it and we gave 100 per cent.”

Tony Pennock’s side will now advance to play B36 Torshavn from the Faroe Islands over two legs in the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.