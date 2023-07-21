A two-car collision on the A477 took place early yesterday evening, Thursday July 20.

The crash happened in the vicinity of the turn-off for Cosheston on the A477.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “We were called to a two-car collision on the A477 between Milton and the Cleddau Bridge at 6.05pm on Thursday, 20 July.

"The incident was cleared at 7.40pm.”