THE members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are always out and about capturing the beauty of the county. 

We have 2,900 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and this week, the theme is horses to celebrate the stunning animals.

We received dozens of submissions and here are just a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Horse stretching its legs. Horse stretching its legs. (Image: Lile Jehu (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: HorsesHorses (Image: Julia Britton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Horse on Barrack Hill.Horse on Barrack Hill. (Image: Sarah John (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: PoniesPonies (Image: Tracy Hall (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Horse in Ty Canol Woods.Horse in Ty Canol Woods. (Image: Ian West (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Missey the horse was 40 when this was taken. Missey the horse was 40 when this was taken. (Image: Adam Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.