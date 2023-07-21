And within hours of it first opening its doors on Thursday evening (July 20), customers knew that the quality from the Môr Ffres kitchens was going to be exemplary.

“The idea is to run a community-led chip shop that the local people can enjoy as well as the passing traffic,” commented Paul Thomas who is the chef running Môr Ffres.

“I know there’s nothing better on a Friday night, particularly during the summer, than fish and chips down on the beach or in the park.

“All we want is to support our local people.”

Not only does Môr Ffres provide quality fish cuts served with chips made from Pembrokeshire potatoes, but the emphasis is on providing a wide range of options for everyone including gluten-free meals vegetarian and vegan options.

Paul is already planning takeaway dishes including a slow-cooked brisket with jalapeños and homemade gravy, a Katso curry and also, during the summer season, fresh lobster and chips. There are also children’s value meals such as chicken chunks, chipsand a drink for £6 and sausage, chips and a drink for £5.

And from October 1, all local people living within the SA42 postcode area can take advantage of the Mor Ffres loyalty card which will allow them a discount off all meals.

Môr Ffres is situated on the main road running through Dinas Cross.

“I’ve watched this chip shop for the last ten years and it’s changed hands multiple times during this period” added Rhys.

"It’s great that we can now re-open and try and create a community hub that offers fresh produce to our local community.”