Nigel Yates, 57, of Llechryd, faced three charges of sexual assault of a child under 13, all dated between December 24 and 26 last year.

All three offences involved the same complainant, who Yates was accused of sexually touching.

At Swansea Crown Court, Yates admitted the charges, which took place in Llangranog.

Prosecutor Helen Randall said the offences all took place on the same night, on three separate occasions.

David Singh, appearing for Yates, applied for a pre-sentence report, but admitted his client was “realistic” about the sentence he faced.

“I will grant the report,” said Judge Paul Thomas. “But Mr Yates must not leave thinking he is out of the woods.

“The fact that he has two relevant previous convictions makes it very difficult for him.”

Judge Thomas set a sentencing date of August 18.

Yates was granted bail, but must register as a sex offender.