It took place at St Davids Old Farmhouse Brewery, where owners Emma and Mark Evans put on an evening of music, food and drink.

They were delighted that the event raised £2,000 for the charity, which has been researching life-saving treatments and cures for more than 60 years.

The evenng included a concert with Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir, who generously came along to support.

Emma said: "A huge thank you to everyone who came and supported the night. We had a fantastic evening of entertainment, good food and of course excellent beer!

"A special thanks must go to Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir and Sharpe Music for entertaining us and to Cwm Gwaun Caterers for the fabulous food. So far, we have raised £2,000."

Jayne Lewis, BHF fundraising manager said: “We are so grateful to Emma and Mark, for supporting the BHF’s research by doing this wonderful event. "Thank you to everyone who supported and also to members of the Haverfordwest and Milford Haven BHF fundraising group who also attended and thoroughly enjoyed the evening.

"For more than 60 years, the public’s generosity has funded BHF research into treatments and cures that save lives every day.

"Today in Wales, around 340,000 people are living with the daily burden of heart and circulatory diseases and dozens of families will lose loved ones to devastating heart diseases.

"It is only with donations from the public that the BHF can keep its lifesaving research going, helping us turn science into reality.”

To find out more about BHF research, visit: https://www.bhf.org.uk/this-is-science If you would like any information on fundraising for the BHF, please contact Jayne Lewis on lewisja@bhf.org.uk