As a result of the attack, the ship had to re-dock enabling the bosun, Christopher Lawless, to be taken to Withybush Hospital for treatment. He received five stitches to a 3cm wound on his cheek and a further four stitches in his back.

This week Gary Grant, 51, pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful wounding when he appeared before Swansea Crown Court.

The attack took place just before midnight on June 22, 2022, as the ship made its way out of Fishguard Harbour for its overnight crossing to Rosslare.

“The assistant bosun was supervising five crew members, including the defendant, when an argument broke out between them,” said counsel for the Crown, Jim Davis.

“The defendant accused Mr Lawless of giving him a two-man job to do on his own, to which the assistant bosun replied that he didn’t take opinions from alcoholics.

"That didn’t help matters.”

After leaving the scene momentarily, Grant returned carrying a spanner and a sheath knife.

“He threw the spanner at Mr Lawless and narrowly missed him, and then went back at him with the knife.”

Mr Davis said that during the attack, Christopher Lawless sustained a wound to his cheek and a second wound to his back.

At this point the ship’s captain, Gerard Hughes was summoned to the deck to attempt to calm the situation down.

“When [the captain] began speaking to the defendant, Mr Grant said his daughter would have been 21 that week but she had killed herself when she was 15,” continued Mr Davis.

“He’d posted a photograph of her on Facebook and this had upset him because Mr Lawless had made a comment about the photograph along the lines of ‘Are you sure she’s yours?’

“That may have been a misjudged thing to say.”

Grant, who now loves in Lowestoft, Suffolk, was represented by defence counsel Nadia Semlali who informed the court that the incident was something that her client ‘deeply regrets’.

“He has been going through a very difficult time since losing his daughter in such traumatic circumstances,” she said.

“He was under extreme stress and was in a very dark place. He did something he wishes he could take back, but he felt intense anger in relation to his daughter’s death.

”But by no means is that an excuse for what he did."

Grant was sentenced to 12 months in prison suspended for two years.

He must also carry out 30 rehabilitation requirement days and 250 hours of unpaid work.

He ws also ordered to pay £300 compensation to Christopher Lawless.