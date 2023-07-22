A Pembrokeshire landmark has been named among the most popular 'hidden gems' on TikTok. 

The Witches Cauldron was named among the top 20 most viewed hidden gems on TikTok according to a recent study by mobile experts Envirofone. 

TikTok videos of the Witches Cauldron, located near Moylegrove not far from Cardigan, have been viewed over 2.1 million times according to Envirofone. 

The Pembrokeshire landmark is in some good company joining other hidden gems including Hampstead Bathing Pond (22.4m), Outer Hebrides (22m) and Falls of Falloch (10.6m) on the list.

@corinne_sloley Exploring a collapsed cave in Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #wales #hiddengems #witchescauldron #swimming #cavesandcliffs ♬ Au Revoir - Sweet After Tears

Envirofone said: "Now more than ever travellers are turning to TikTok to inspire their next getaway. As Google searches increase by 100% for “hidden gems in UK to visit."

The Witches Cauldron is one of four places in Wales located in the top 20 most viewed hidden gems on TikTok.

The top 20 most viewed hidden gems on TikTok in the UK

According to Envirofone, these are the most viewed hidden gems on TikTok located in the UK are:

@ukhiddengems 10 hidden places to see in Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #PepsiApplePieChallenge #uktravel #ukhiddengems #fyp #foryou #HowDoYouHUGO ♬ Still Don't Know My Name - Labrinth
  1. Hampstead Bathing Pond, England
  2. Outer Hebrides, Scotland
  3. Falls of Falloch, Scotland
  4. The Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland
  5. Pistyll Rhaeadr, Wales
  6. Smoo Cave, Scotland
  7. Ladybower Reservoir, England
  8. Achmelvich Bay, Scotland
  9. Little Venice, England
  10. Lud’s Church, England
  11. St Dunstan-in-the-East, England
  12. Dinorwig Quarry, Wales
  13. Thor's Cave, England
  14. Aber Falls, Wales
  15. Witches Cauldron, Wales
  16. Cathedral Cave, England
  17. Plodda Falls, Scotland
  18. Tongue Pot, England
  19. Wailing Widow Falls, Scotland
  20. Mealt Falls, Scotland

To determine TikTok’s most viewed hidden gems, Envirofone said: "We used the list of top 100 hidden gems in the UK from UK Hidden Gems, the locations were then put into TikTok to find out how many views there were under each relevant hashtag."