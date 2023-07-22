The Witches Cauldron was named among the top 20 most viewed hidden gems on TikTok according to a recent study by mobile experts Envirofone.

TikTok videos of the Witches Cauldron, located near Moylegrove not far from Cardigan, have been viewed over 2.1 million times according to Envirofone.

The Pembrokeshire landmark is in some good company joining other hidden gems including Hampstead Bathing Pond (22.4m), Outer Hebrides (22m) and Falls of Falloch (10.6m) on the list.

Envirofone said: "Now more than ever travellers are turning to TikTok to inspire their next getaway. As Google searches increase by 100% for “hidden gems in UK to visit."

The Witches Cauldron is one of four places in Wales located in the top 20 most viewed hidden gems on TikTok.

The top 20 most viewed hidden gems on TikTok in the UK

According to Envirofone, these are the most viewed hidden gems on TikTok located in the UK are:

Hampstead Bathing Pond, England Outer Hebrides, Scotland Falls of Falloch, Scotland The Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland Pistyll Rhaeadr, Wales Smoo Cave, Scotland Ladybower Reservoir, England Achmelvich Bay, Scotland Little Venice, England Lud’s Church, England St Dunstan-in-the-East, England Dinorwig Quarry, Wales Thor's Cave, England Aber Falls, Wales Witches Cauldron, Wales Cathedral Cave, England Plodda Falls, Scotland Tongue Pot, England Wailing Widow Falls, Scotland Mealt Falls, Scotland

To determine TikTok’s most viewed hidden gems, Envirofone said: "We used the list of top 100 hidden gems in the UK from UK Hidden Gems, the locations were then put into TikTok to find out how many views there were under each relevant hashtag."