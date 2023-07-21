Since then Nicola has embraced the tragedy with a commitment that proves Nicola's strength but also her devotion to her daughter Megan.

This week Nicola graduated with a BSc Honours in psychology and was also presented with the prestigious University of Essex Alun Jenkins Memorial Award after being chosen out of 6,000 other students.

The award is given to students who have overcome exceptional adversity but who have used their experiences to progress forwards on their academic journey.

“I was overwhelmed,” Nicola told the Western Telegraph.

“There were times when I didn’t think I could make it through, but for the sake of my husband and my children I knew that I had no choice.

"I could let Megan’s death destroy me, or I could let it define me. And I chose the latter.”

Nicola graduates in honour of her daughter, Megan (Image: Nicola Herteveld)

Nicola decided to study psychology as a way of attempting to understand her daughter’s mind in the weeks and months leading up to her death. She is now using her knowledge to help and support the many young people who attend the Megan’s Starr Foundation in Milford Haven which Nicola set up in her daughter's memory.

"It's important to share this knowledge with young people and help them understand why they're where they are at this particuarly moment in time," continued Nicola.

“This award is for Megan in so many different ways and it’s cemented for me the reason why I decided to do the degree.

"It’s so that Megan’s memory and her legacy will never die.

“Yes, it was difficult being a mature student as well as juggling being a mother with seven children who depend on me, and voluntarily running a charity that helps vulnerable people.

"It took dedication grit and determination. And at times I had to dig hard to find it.

"But you’re never too old to learn or move forward in a new direction. If you put your mind to it, you’ll overcome it.”