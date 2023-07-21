Each of the 15 cages are currently occupied by baby hedghogs, some as young as just ten days old.

And there’s little chance of them returning to the wild until they weigh in at 800 grams, which means they will remain in the Hogspital until late August or early September.

This week, as Pembrokeshire Hogspital founder Ginny Batt prepared to admit even more little hoglet orphans into the ICU, she launched an appeal for beds, newspapers and dog food to help the little ones on their growth.

"We’re receiving an exceptionally high number of hoglets who are arriving from all over Pembrokeshire,” she explained.

"All the beds in our ICU are currently full, and there are any number of reasons for this.

Maybe something has happened to the adult so the little ones are venturing out by themselves, maybe the mother has abandoned her weaker hoglets or perhaps she simply can’t look after them anymore.”

Most of the hoglets currently being looked after by Ginny weigh between 180 and 200 grams.

“These are of a reasonably good weight as they’re around three weeks old which means they’re starting to get teeth and can eat solids.

"But some are only around ten days old, and measure the size of a golf ball when they roll up, so these can only be fed a special formula milk powder.”

One of the little hoglets having her milk (Image: Pembrokeshire Hogspital)

One of the hedgehogs in ICU is also being treated for injuries to his nose and feet.

Ginny is concerned that the changing climate conditions are having a disastrous effect on the hedgehog population.

“Their future isn’t good at all,” she continued.

“Last winter was reasonably dry and mild and this interferes with their hibernation. They hibernate much later with the result that the hoglets are born much later.

"And sadly, this means that they won’t have matured sufficeintly for the next hibernation period.

“Hedgehogs need all the support they can get. If you see one outside in the daytime, please bring it to the Hogspital as they’re nocturnal animals and would only be outside in the daylight if ithey're unwell.

"I also urge people to put food and water out for them all year round, just to offer them that little bit of exta support.”

Ginny is now appealing for any redundant hamster cages to be left at any of the Pembrokeshire Hogspital drop-off points as well as old newspapers for bedding and wet dog food in jelly.

Drop off points can be found at the Tails and Scales Pet Shop, Milford Haven, Wynnstay, Haverfordwest, Burns, Narberth, Brite Lites, and Oak Vets in Haverfordwest, the Ocean Lab, Fishguard, the bus stop in Sutton and at the Hedgehog Hogspital in Sutton West Farm, Sutton.

The Pembrokeshire Hogspital can be called on 07974 681659