Lisa Shelmerdine Richards, a music teacher at Haverfordwest High, decided to create the show to fulfil her dream of performing her own music live on stage with an eight-piece band.

And it was such a success that she and her musicians are doing it all over again – with some extra special guests.

The concert will take place at St Mary's Church Tenby on Thursday August 10, starting at 6pm. The band will be fronted by Sarah Benbow – co-founder, with Lisa, of Pembrokeshire’ acclaimed Bella Voce ladies’ vocal ensemble – along with Emilija Kaijaks and Joe Morgan.

They will be joined by Carreg Las String Quartet Quartet and a very special young choir who have been put together especially for this evening.

The children's choir has been busy rehearsing. (Image: Lisa Richards)

They will premiere a brand-new song, written especially for the evening and directed by Emilija.

Lisa has loved composing music since she was a child, and during the pandemic, set herself a challenge to release one track each week.

She embraces a diverse range of styles, including jazz, rock, pop, musical theatre, country and contemporary classical.

“II truly love writing anything and everything,” said Lisa. “I feel blessed also that I can write for such a diverse range of instruments having spent my childhood immersed within such a musically rich area in Wales."

Amongst Lisa’s many compositions is a piece of music for the West End of Wales Orchestra which was featured on BBC Radio’s Roy Noble Show, Radio Cymru and ITV News.

Tickets for the Tenby concert are available on the door and are £10 individual/ £25 for a family ticket for two adults and two children.