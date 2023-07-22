Zack High, 24, of Bush Street in Pembroke Dock, was banned from getting behind the wheel on May 19 after being caught drug driving on October 6 last year.

At 11.40pm on May 26, police officers noticed a Ford Focus driving on the A477 “at speed”.

Prosecutor Alycia Carpanini said the officers couldn’t see how fast the car was going, but when they pursued it they were doing in excess of 90mph.

Ms Carpanini said a stinger was deployed, but despite two of the car’s wheels being hit, it carried on at high speed.

The Focus was seen to staddle both lanes in the road, and went round a roundabout the wrong way in to oncoming traffic.

As it went around a bend, the wheels started to smoke, and two tyres came off.

The car went travelled down Mylett’s Hill and on to Golden Hill Road – where the defendant drove through a red temporary traffic light.

“The vehicle’s alloys could be heard against the road,” Ms Carpanini said.

The Focus carried on to Bush Hill, and then on to Bush Street, when the officers decided to stop the chase as it was becoming too dangerous in a built-up area.

Other officers later found the car, which had been crashed on Wavell Crescent. The windscreen had smashed and the airbag deployed. Officers recovered High’s DNA from the airbag.

“The defendant was found in a nearby garden hiding,” Ms Carpanini told Swansea Crown Court. “When found, he said: ‘Where is the proof? I’ve been at my mum’s all night’.”

He was arrested having led police on an approximate 5.3 mile chase.

High has 18 previous convictions for 30 offences.

The court heard that High had also breached a community order with these offences.

The community order had been imposed after an incident in Pembroke Dock on October 9.

High threatened his mum, saying he would “smash her teeth in”, and was thrown out of the house.

He left, but returned and grabbed a plank of wood and threatened his dad with it before smashing up his car instead.

Mr Griffiths, defending, said High accepted that he would likely receive a prison sentence.

“Given he was disqualified on May 19, the defendant knows full well that the last place he should have been seven days later was behind the wheel,” he said.

“He knows his driving and his behaviour was reckless to the extreme and he knows how fortunate he was that no-one was hurt.

“He wants to access and utilise any support that is available to him.”

The judge, Recorder Neil Owen-Casey, sentenced High to 12 months for dangerous driving and two months, running concurrently, for driving whilst disqualified.

High received a further two months, running consecutively, for breaching a community order.

He was also banned from driving for three years and three months.