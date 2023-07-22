With so much to do across Wales, it can be hard to decide exactly what to do.

Whether you're looking to stay locally or travel further afield the options are endless.

With the cost of living crisis here to stay it can sometimes be hard to find budget-friendly things to do.

If you're looking for something to do these summer holidays, that isn't going to break the bank, we've got you covered.

We've rounded up 11 of the best budget-friendly things to do these summer holidays according to Tripadvisor so you don't have to spend hours deciding what to do.

11 budget-friendly things to do in Wales these summer holidays

According to Tripadvisor, these are 11 of the best budget-friendly things to do these summer holidays.

For the full list of budget-friendly holiday ideas, visit the Tripadvisor website.

The Great Orme (Llandudno)

Rating: 4.5 (7486 reviews)

One visitor said: "An amazing hike. Lovely landscape and wonderful views.

"Also a free event with many different options for hiking. There is a tram for people who can’t hike it."

St Fagan's National Museum of History

Rating: 4.5 (7414 reviews)

One visitor said: "Amazing place, so much to see and absolutely free (but grateful and in need of donations) to support the work - fabulous restaurant with good selection and massive thanks to the staff for supporting our special dietary request."

Cardiff Castle

Rating: 4.5 (6735 reviews)

One visitor said: "Our guide, Gareth, was a source of information about the history of the family that built the castle, how they received their wealth, and how the various rooms were designed and built.

"This was done with great good humor in a very interesting presentation.

Rhossili Bay (Pembrokeshire)

Rhossili Bay was recently voted one of the best beaches in the UK. (Image: Getty Images)

Rating: 5 (1938 reviews)

One visitor said: "Never been here and glad i did. Such a beautiful place. Choice of two routes, beach walk or trail walk. Next time i will pack a picnic."

Caernarfon Castle

Rating: 4.5 (4243 reviews)

One visitor said: "Spent a wonderful couple of hours in the castle.

"You get a free booklet guide with the entry fee and you can pay for an electronic guide.

"The castle is not huge but is well preserved. You can climb up to the top battlements and walk around.

"Some of the spiral staircases are steep and the steps are narrow but support ropes are provided."

Pembroke Castle

Rating: 4.5 (3299 reviews)

One visitor said: "The castle is a very interesting place to visit in Wales.

"The views are panoramic and the building is in very good condition for its age. The staff are friendly and helpful."

Cardiff Bay

Cardiff Bay has a 4.5/5 rating on Tripadvisor. (Image: Getty Images)

Rating: 4.5 (6193 reviews)

One visitor said: "I love the atmosphere here and it represents all that is good about Wales and so much more…

"Theatres, restaurants, coffee houses & museums etc…"

Conwy Castle

Conwy Castle is managed by Cadw. (Image: Patrick Glover)

Rating: 4.5 (3740 reviews)

One visitor said: "A great few hours out - went as a child so loved bringing my own.

"Spent couple hours exploring before departing on the walls for the town proper (which is lovely in its own right)."

Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon)

Rating: 5 (2757 reviews)

One visitor said: "Walked up Snowdon with friends, unfortunately weather was not good.

"Lucky to top before the heavens opened with heavy rain and 50+ mph winds but at the end of the the day we'll worth it for the achievement and views we did get on the way up.

"I would highly recommend coming here to escape the world."

Bodnant Garden

Rating: 5 (2499 reviews)

One visitor said: "Totally stunning . I felt I was in the Welsh countryside at times and the blue hydrangeas were beautiful .

"Just gorgeous and lovely volunteers welcomed us. I wish this was on my doorstep to see it in every season ."

Llandudno Promenade

The Llandudno Pier is located on the coastal town's promenade. (Image: Patrick Glover)

Rating: 4.5 (4267 reviews)

One visitor said: "Our first time in Llandudno and what a fantastic place it is.

"We were very lucky with glorious weather however there is plenty of shops and other places to visit if it is not so sunny.

"A good choice of restaurants and cafes, I would recommend a visit to anyone."