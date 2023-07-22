That’s my opinion, at least, and said opinions were firmly sealed this week when the Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir took to the platform for their annual concert at Haverfordwest High.

From ‘Rachie’s’ outset the men showed careful tone restraint, some magnificent breath control and exceptionally firm integration between the four parts. Maybe Rachie’s ‘Aleliwias’ could have been slightly more concrete but, given that this was their opening number, the choir subsequently proceeded to display exceptional control as the evening progressed.

This began to manifest itself in ‘Benedictus’ (Robat Arwyn) which opened exquisitely with gorgeous phrasing by accompanist Peter Griffith.

The choir brought some beautifully sensitive expression to the work culminating in those magnificent tenors soaring into the ‘Excelsis’ section. Decent tenors, as any self-respecting choral director will tell you, are as thin on the ground as snails’ teeth, which begs the question, ‘How the heck has HMVC director Sarah Sharpe managed to gain to many?’

They cut through the harmonies with a crystal clarity, their pitch is exemplary yet despite their precision, they never over-dominate, thanks in no small part to Sharpe.

Once again some marvellous restraint by all voices was shown in ‘Gwahoddiad’, (John Tudor Davies) as well as some gorgeous control displayed in a sudden diminuendo and a truly magnificent allargando leading into the final Amen. This was just one of the many occasions the audience heard the dexterity of each of the four parts.

Listening to HMVC, I wondered whether Sarah should maybe consider including just a few more unaccompanied items in future programmes, where the choir’s prowess would be showed off to the hilt, as we heard in ‘Eli Jenkins Prayer’.

This gave the audience the chance to appreciate the choir in all its purity with the words and sentences sounding as one, enhanced by those crystal clear tenor lies and some sumptuous depth from the baritones and basses.

But throughout the evening, Sarah Sharpe’s directorship reigned supreme. Her conducting is a joy to watch and the command she holds over her men is exemplary through their precision and control.

This was clearly heard in ‘Ti yw Hon’ with its gorgeous part grading, phrasing, a stunning ritardando and, of course, some perfect pitching from those tenors. I also enjoyed some beautiful piano lines from Peter Griffiths which cut through the voices so well.

On a few rare occasions some voices could be heard entering just a fraction ahead of time, as in ‘The Lord’s Prayer’ and, being ultra picky, maybe this piece would benefit from a slightly richer ritardano towards its close.

One piece I could have listened to a second time – possibly even a third, a fourth and a fifth – was Caradog Williams’ ‘Gwinllan a Roddwyd’.

This isn’t an easy piece for a choir to deliver, given its chromatic key changes and intricate percussive diction. But the way in which the Haverfordwest Males delivered it was truly exceptional.

Not only did they display all the things already mentioned, such as careful part intonation, sensitive phrasing and strong expression, but the choir’s musical strength was delivered with a magnificent passion that really was a joy to hear.

This vitality continued with their ‘Rhythm of Life’ encore which displayed some perfect unison singing coupled with a harmonic balance that could be heard so very clearly.

Thank you, Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir, Sarah Sharpe and Peter Griffiths, for another evening that was so rich in your talents and sheer musicality.