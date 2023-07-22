That's Narberth Civic Week, which gets underway in the town on Sunday July 23.

Literally dozens of events are on the timetable.

They range from the traditional - Sunday's Civic Parade through the town and Thursday's children's sports - to the delightfully bizarre, such as in the Civic Week tradition of worm-charming on the Town Moor.

The carnival is guaranteed to feature some magical costumes. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The Civic Week favourites such as the Pram Push (Wednesday), car treasure hunt (Sunday), baby show, Glamorous Granny and Granddad (Wednesday) and Beat the Goalie (Wednesday) are all in place.

And new additions are welcomed this year, including Sunday's inflatable fun at Bloomfield and Milford Haven Town Band performing Brass on the Grass on Tuesday.

Narberth Civic Week chairman Chris Walters said it was 'such a delight' to be able to look forward to such a packed week - particularly after a committee crisis at the start of the year.

He admitted: "There was a point back in January we honestly thought it was the end of the event.

"We had committee members stepping down and with other commitments planned meant they couldn't help us any more.

"But thanks to an appeal via Facebook, fresh faces came forward.

"This year we are very proud of the events we have put on.

The Malthouse Vets' Pooch Parade is always a highlight of the carnival. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

"We are especially looking forward to welcoming Milford Haven Town Band to do Brass on the Hrass on Tuesday (weather permitting) - this will be our first event back on the Town Moor in years.

"But no matter what the weather, we will try our best to accommodate each event - even if it means us relocating indoors somewhere.

"I hope everyone has an enjoyable week."

During the week, Span Arts will be holding carnival procession creation sessions ahead of the main event itself, which takes place on Saturday July 29.

Details of all the events can be found in the Narberth Civic Week programme which is on sale in various shops in the town.