The Friends of Treginnis Farm for City Children were due to hold the Treginnis Summer Fete today, Saturday, July 22.

The fete was due to be opened by Sir Michael Morpurgo, founder of Farms for City Children and writer of such classics as War Horse and former Children’s Laureate.

It was due to be the first summer fete to be held at the farm for five years due to Covid and other restrictions.

The fete was being held to raise money to bring local children to the farm which has recently started to welcome local schools for a weekend of ‘muck and magic’ as well as continuing to host schoolchildren from inner cities.

Last year children from Pembroke Dock enjoyed a week at Treginnis and their stay was a great success.

The Friends are hoping to raise enough money this year to fund two weeks at Treginnis for local schoolchildren.

However, due to today’s wet and windy weather the fundraising fete has been cancelled.

“This was a very hard decision to make, as we have all worked so hard to get it going again,” said Secretary Friends of Treginnis. “But looking at the weather this morning it definitely was the right one.”

The weather did not scupper the other fundraising event that the friends put on this week. On Thursday night they hosted An Evening with Sir Michael Morpurgo at Ysgol Penrhyn.

Sir Michael spoke about his life and work and read from his books and answered questions and even sang a song.

“It was brilliant,” said Mary. “Well attended with both locals and visitors. He is very funny and had everyone in the palm of his hand. We are very grateful to the school for helping with the evening.”

A spokesperson for Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi added: “Sir Michael was put on the spot with some very tricky questions from our year 5 and 6 children in Dosbarth Porthmelgan and Dosbarth Porthclais! Fortunately, he was able to answer them all.

“It was lovely to hear Sir Michael talk with appreciation about our beautiful countryside and coastline, and a privilege to support all at Treginnis. Sir Michael is an inspiration to us all.”

The friends are unable to reschedule the fete due to other activities at Lower Treginnis over the summer.

However, they will be holding a fundraising coffee morning on Thursday September 7 in St Davids City Hall, to help boost funds.