Pembrokeshire’s fuel prices are certainly looking a lot healthier than they were 12 months ago, when the very first Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch post went live on Facebook.
Looking back to July 22, 2022, queues were building up to snap up Pembrokeshire's cheapest fuel at Crossroads Garage, Begelly, where unleaded was on sale for 170.9 and diesel 184.9!
The year has seen unleaded prices drop by 20 per cent, with diesel fallng by around 25 per cent
But the last week has been a ‘very quiet’ one price-wise, reported the group’s founder, John Durham, this week.
“Let’s hope we have some movement next week - hopefully in the downward direction,” he commented.
Hope so too, John – and happy birthday to the group!
Current average UK prices as given by the RAC are 143.34 for unleaded and 144.46 for diesel, with a prediction that both will fall.
Here are this week’s current prices in Pembrokeshire, courtesy of Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch.
Once again plenty of sub-1.40 prices for unleaded and diesel, but as always, worth shopping around to save up to 10p per litre.
Milford Haven’s Victoria Garage takes the top spot for unleaded this week with a pump price of 136.7.
Last week's leader on the diesel list, the filling station at Eglwyswrw, shares the podium this week with Kiln Park, Tenby - although the price of 137.9 has risen by 2p.
Petrol Standard Unleaded E10
No. 1 - 136.7p, Victoria Garage, Milford Haven
No. 2 - 136.9p, Kiln Park, Tenby; Tesco, Milford Haven
No. 3 - 137.7p, Asda, Pembroke Dock
No. 4 - 137.9p, Robeston Wathen; Tesco, Pembroke Dock; Crossways, Neyland; Green Garage, Pembroke
No. 5 - 138.9p,Begelly/Kilgetty; Eglwyswrw; Crymych; Eastgate, Narberth No. 6 - 139.9p, Tesco, Haverfordwest; Morrisons, Haverfordwest; Pelcomb; Ocean Haze, St Davids; Pentlepoir, The Old Pump; Fiveways, Tenby
No. 7 - 140.9p Pentlepoir Services
No. 8 - 141.9p Dinas Cross; Llanddewi Velfrey; Letterston; Square and Compass; Fishguard, Pentre Garage; Murco, Maenclochog; Lamphey Murco No. 9 - 142.9p Gernant Garage, Maenclochog
No. 10 - 143.9p Llanteg
Top Nine Standard Diesel B7
No. 1 - 137.9p, Eglwyswrw; Kiln Park, Tenby
No. 2 - 138.7p Victoria Garage, Milford Haven; Asda, Pembroke Dock
No. 3 - 138.9p, Crymych; Crossways, Neyland; Green Garage, Pembroke; Eastgate, Narberth; Tesco, Pembroke Dock; Tesco, Milford Haven
No. 4 - 139.9p Robeston Wathen; Pentlepoir, The Old Pump; Gernant Garage, Maenclochog; Murco, Maenclochog
No. 5 - 140.9p Begelly/Kilgetty; Fiveways, Tenby; Pentlepoir Services; Fishguard, Pendre Garage; Morrisons, Haverfordwest
No. 6 - 141.9p Tesco, Haverfordwest; Dinas Cross; Pelcomb; Ocean Haze, St Davids; Llanddewi Velfrey; Lamphey, Murco
No. 7 - 142.9p Glandy Cross, Efailwen; Letterston; Square and Compass No. 8 - 143.9p, Llanteg No. 9 - 147.9p, Goodwick
