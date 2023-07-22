Haverfordwest’s newly opened Palace Cinema held a Come on Barbie Let’s go Party event for the opening night of Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The audience put on their best pink attire and queued around the block for the Barbie party at the Palace.

As well as prizes for the best-dressed Ken and Barbie, the Palace offered a fun photo booth, pink fizz and popcorn and frozen cocktails for the over 18 event which cost a bargain £6 a ticket.

Fun was had by all, before Pembrokeshire’s Kens and Barbies settled down to watch the film which has been given five stars by the Independent and called a ‘near miraculous achievement’ and has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90 percent.

The film follows Barbie and Ken on a journey of self-discovery following an existential crisis and has been lauded by critics for its feminist themes and subversive humour.

It is playing at the Palace Cinema until Thursday, July 27, with today’s 12.30 showing sold out.

The Palace reopened in April following fears over its future when its owners retired and a search for new tenants began.

This spring independent cinema operator Sinema Palace Ltd signed a lease with Pembrokeshire County Council to take over the venue which first opened its doors a century ago.

The new team at the cinema has been working hard to revamp the interior of the iconic building.

They have renovated the foyer and replaced most of the seats in Screen 2 with bigger, comfier seats with more leg room.

The team has also recarpeted all of Screen 2 and the foyer and will look to revamp Screen 1 and other public areas, such as the loos, as soon as possible.

For more information see haverfordwestcinema.co.uk.

Tickets are priced at £5 or £6 and the cinema is currently cash only.