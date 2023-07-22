The UK property market has had a turbulent few years – with a boom in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic, followed by a slowdown amid rising interest rates and inflation.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics show where properties are likely to set you back the most in Pembrokeshire, and where you could snap up a bargain.

The coastal village of Newport was Pembrokeshire's priciest area, with a median value of £530,000 among the 14 sales in the area last calendar year.

The next most expensive area was Burton, where a house could set you back £400,000, and Martletwy, which had a median price of £397,000 in 2022.

Meanwhile, Haverfordwest’s Garth ward saw the lowest house prices, with buyers paying an average of £120,000 across 17 sales last year.

This was followed by the centre Milford Haven and the centre of Pembroke, including the area immediately to the west of St Daniel's Hill,, where buyers spent £129,250 and £135,000 respectively.

Across the country, property sales have slowed significantly in the past year.

In Pembrokeshire, the number of properties sold dropped, from 2,411 in 2021 to 1,563 last year. However the price of an average house cost £220,000 in 2022 – up from £199,950 a year before.

Richard Donnell, executive director of research at the property search website Zoopla, said: "The increase in mortgage rates is having a bigger impact on the number of sales rather than house prices so far."

Recent research by the company suggests sellers are shaving off more than 5 per cent of original asking prices to achieve a sale.

"House prices are starting to post small falls in higher value markets where average values are over £400,000 – in more affordable markets prices are still rising year on year, albeit at much slower rates than a year ago," he said.

There were 700,000 sales across England and Wales in the year to December 2021 – down from a recent peak of more than 1.1 million in the year to September 2021.

Overall, house prices have remained steady, with a median price of £280,000 last year – a £5,000 increase on the year before.