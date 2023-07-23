Garrison House in Neyland is a newly built three storey home with direct sea views, a home bar and games room.

It has four bedrooms three bedrooms and a home office as well as an ‘unparalleled’ entertaining space on the first floor, off road parking, rear garden, and double garage “The owners of Garrison House have a long and respected history with building and renovating high quality housing,” say estate agents Country Living Group. “But when it came to creating their own home, this level of attention to detail has truly gone off the charts.

“This stunning three level home is finished to such an incredibly high standard that it truly needs to be visited to be appreciated.”

The agents say that each floor of Garrison House adds something to this remarkable project ‘with the superb centrepiece of the first floor reception space being an undeniable highlight’.

“Combine this with a fantastic position in the popular village of Neyland and spectacular views down the Milford Haven estuary, you have a truly unique offering to the open market,” they say.

For more information contact Country Living Group by emailing james@countrylivinggroup.co.uk or by ringing 01437 616101 or 07969 241845.

The property details are as follows:

Entrance hall The spacious entrance hall creates a fitting welcome to this impressive property. A large open space forms an entertaining area in its own right with high quality porcelain tiling used extensively though this area and the rest of the home. To your right there are doors to a large cupboard and an internal door into the integral double garage. To your right there are doors to the home office and the utility room. At the rear of the space a staircase leads up to the first floor of the property. If needed, this space could be divided to form a self-contained one bedroom apartment on this level, ideal for a multi-generational family.

Utility room This handy space is found off the entrance hall and provides a large amount of storage space, an additional sink, and two undercounter spaces for a washing machine and dryer. If this area of the property was reconfigured into an annex it would be the ideal base for a kitchen space. A door in the rear wall leads into a shower room.

Shower room A very practical addition for a property in a waterfront position, this ground floor shower room is ideally placed for anyone coming back from a day on the water. The fully tiled floor and walls creates a practical space with a lavatory and sink combination on one wall and a double shower on the other. A heated towel rail completes the space.

Home office Positioned at the front of the building with a full length window looking down the driveway, this is ideally situated as a workspace. The owner has hand-built a reclaimed wooden cabinet into a desk set up in the room which offers fantastic storage and display space.

Integral double garage This large garage space offers storage for two vehicles and additional equipment or items along the walls. An electric garage door opens to the front.

First floor dining room The first floor of the property is its true centre piece with the entire floor dedicated to entertaining and a place for the owners to enjoy. Climbing the staircase, you arrive in the main open plan space which currently houses a large dining table with spectacular views out over the water. Positioned at the centre of the property, this space has doors to the sitting room and bar to the left, and opens to the kitchen area on the right. Behind you the hand-built, metal welded staircase continues up to the second floor with a door to the shower room on this level next to it. Like the ground floor, this area is finished with large porcelain tiles but on this level there is underfloor heating running below. Above there are numerous feature light fittings along with a high end built-in speaker system.

Kitchen Continuing through the dining area you arrive in the truly impressive kitchen space. At the fore the room has a custom built seating booth looking directly at the view. The booth was created for the space and was upholstered in imported Italian leather. At the centre of the space is a massive, wood topped island. This offers an informal dining space along with forming the perfect focal point for the kitchen. A fabricated iron insert to the island offers the perfect space to chill drinks.

The kitchen offers a fully fitted range of appliances, including coffee machine, combination grill/microwave, full range cooker, space for a full-size American fridge/freezer and, located in the floor, a wine pod with space for 80 bottles of wine in a temperature controlled unit. The matt grey cabinetry is complemented beautifully by the brick fascia on the wall behind. A door in the rear wall opens out to the games room at the rear of the property.

Sitting room At the opposite end of the property from the kitchen you find the separate sitting room. As a perfectly balanced space to the open plan living room, the sitting room provides a more intimate space for the family to relax. Still offering ample space for freestanding furniture, this room is positioned at the front of the home and enjoys superb views of the waterway in front which can be accessed via a pair of glazed double doors. On the inner wall is a television mount above a feature fireplace.

Games room At the rear of the home is a long room that opens out to the garden at one end and the home bar at the other. The space can be accessed via the door from kitchen and has two rooflights above and an internal window to the central dining area. A flexible space, this room is currently used as a games room but could provide a new owner with several options. Passing through the open archway at the eastern end of the space you enter the home bar area.

Home bar area Perhaps the pinnacle of home entertainment we have had the pleasure of visiting, this area that the owners have created would make you never want to leave home. A fully fitted bar with shelving and lighting is situated in the corner with a bar style booth next to it and an area for a pool table in front of it. The bar itself is topped with a piece of 173 year old Ash tree, another sign of the incredible attention to detail that has gone into this property. The owners have spent countless hours creating a perfect space to entertain and host parties, which seamlessly integrates with the rest of this level to form the ideal venue for any gathering. The space is lit by a rooflight above, with more speakers in the ceiling that run through all the primary areas.

Shower room Completing the accommodation on this level is a fully fitted shower room located next to the staircase. The room provides a double shower, lavatory, heated towel rail, and stone hand basin set in another piece of the ancient ash tree used for the bar top.

Second floor landing The hand-built metal staircase which was welded together to create a truly bespoke centrepiece for the building leads you up to the second floor of the building. The wall beside the staircase provides another lovely feature with the hand finished timber complementing the industrial steel of the handrail. The staircase leads you to the large landing which connects all the bedrooms on this level and benefits from a large linen cupboard at the top of the stairs.

Bedroom one The lavish master bedroom enjoys a prime position in the property with sweeping views over the estuary from its Juliet balcony. The room is large enough for a range of freestanding bedroom furniture and has two added focal points in the shape of the feature wall at the rear of the room and the fireplace at the far end. A door into the ensuite bathroom is found in the far corner.

En-suite bathroom Behind the master bedroom you find the luxurious master bathroom. This space offers a chromatherapy bath with television above it, twin sinks set in stone plinths, and a lavatory. The space is lit by a rooflight above and an obscured glass window to the side.

Dressing room The large dressing room offers excellent storage for the master bedroom and includes very substantial hanging and storage space. The room is lit by two rooflights above.

Bedroom two Positioned at the opposite end of the building to the master bedroom, this room also enjoys captivating views to the fore through the glazed double doors with their Juliet balcony. The room offers plenty of space for freestanding furniture along with a built-in cupboard and desk to one wall.

Bedroom three In the centre of the property is another charming double bedroom, this time with a double height window looking out over the water. This bedroom is filled with character and charm with the sweeping lines of the ceiling creating a real sense of occasion.

Family bathroom The family bathroom is found at the rear of the property next to bedroom four and offers a bath, separate shower, hand basin, and lavatory, all surrounded by feature tiles to the walls and LVT flooring.

Bedroom four The only one of the four bedrooms found at the rear of the property, this bedroom has been fantastically equipped with a set of built-in beds that offers two double beds and two singles. Perfect for extended family or for children and their friends, this room offers a hugely useful space for the owners. The room is lit by two rooflights and a window to the rear. There is a built-in cupboard on the inner wall to add storage to the space.

External The property is approached via a private road that leads up to the block paved driveway which offers parking for two/three vehicles. The drive leads up to the front door and the integral double garage which is accessed via an electric double door. There is access around the left hand side of the property which takes you up stairs to the rear gardens. This suntrap of a space offers a sheltered entertaining space which offers a hot tub area and a Scandinavian cabin with central grill. Between these two areas is a good-sized seating area which can be accessed from the first floor of the property.

To the front of the home a large balcony runs along the entire length of the building and has doors from the first floor living space, kitchen and sitting room. This balcony enjoys the sun throughout the day and has wonderful views of the waterway. Bedrooms one, two, and three on the second floor also all have Juliet balconies with elevated views of the estuary.