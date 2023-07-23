A local lifeboat crew was paged to reports of a nighttime kayaker in distress.

The crew received reports at 10pm on Thursday that a kayaker was in difficulty offshore off St Davids.

As crew members headed to the lifeboat station at St Justinians it became clear that the initial reports were not correct.

The callout was cancelled and the lifeboat remained on station. The call was treated as a false alarm with good intent.

The crew was stood down and volunteers returned to their Thursday nights.