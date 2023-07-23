A local lifeboat crew was paged to reports of a nighttime kayaker in distress.
The crew received reports at 10pm on Thursday that a kayaker was in difficulty offshore off St Davids.
As crew members headed to the lifeboat station at St Justinians it became clear that the initial reports were not correct.
The callout was cancelled and the lifeboat remained on station. The call was treated as a false alarm with good intent.
The crew was stood down and volunteers returned to their Thursday nights.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here