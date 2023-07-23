Parents have revealed their top 10 tips for a fun summer with the kids - which don’t cost the earth.
A poll of 1,000 mums and dads, with children aged between five and 16, found free museums, nature walks and water fights are among the top ways to keep youngsters entertained on a budget.
Many also swear by making the most of cheap cinema tickets to keep them busy on rainy days, while others camp in the garden to keep them occupied.
Others have been making the most of their resources around the home by setting up treasure hunts to keep them busy for hours - and away from their screens.
But the rising cost-of-living is impacting parents' finances, with six in 10 unable to spend as much as they would have liked on activities this summer.
Josie Clapham, director of financial support at the bank, said: “With the school holidays only a few days away and the cost-of-living still on the rise, many parents will be worried about the additional costs they will face this summer.
“For many, this year will be even trickier than before, so if you are feeling the pinch, you are not alone.”
Top 10 ways to keep children entertained this summer
- Go to the beach
- Go to the park
- Nature walks
- Picnics
- Free museums
- Go swimming
- Go on a bike ride
- Go to the cinema
- Walk the dog
- Water fights
