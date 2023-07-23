Dear Editor
Wales is a strange place in that only two people (Lyn Jenkins and Dave Haskell - both from Cardigan) are publicly complaining about the giant 820ft wind turbines proposed for Y Bryn (Maesteg/Port Talbot) by the Irish Government's state power company, Coriolis.
Once approved by 'Gung Ho Turbinites' in Wales' Labour Government, with Plaid Cymru, they will be the biggest in the world, even beating Texas!
May I ask two late questions - will they power Port Talbot Steelworks and where will the profits go?
I. Richard, Craigcefnparc, Swansea
