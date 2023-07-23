Th sailor contacted coastguards on Friday afternoon stating he was in difficulty but couldn’t give his exact location, except that it was in the St Govans area.

The man was heading towards Milford Haven but had had trouble with his rigging and had become exhausted and had lost his bearings.

Tenby’s all-weather lifeboat, the Haydn Miller was launched shortly before 5pm and the volunteer crew made best speed toward St Govans. Angle lifeboat was also launched to assist.

The crew of the Haydn Miller soon found the yacht off St Govans. A volunteer crew member went aboard the yacht to assist and reassure the sailor.

A short time later, Angle lifeboat arrived on scene and set up a tow to take the disabled yacht to its original destination.

Tenby lifeboat was then stood down to return to station, arriving at 6.30pm.