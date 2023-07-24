“I’ve lost my identity because of the constant abuse and emotional control that he’s had over me,” the woman told Haverfordwest magistrates in a witness impact statement.

“I look in the mirror and I don’t recognise myself. I feel completely smothered by him, and it’s making me feel stressed and insane. I can’t live like this any longer.”

The harrowing statement was read out to magistrates earlier this week when Daniel Preston, 36, appeared in the dock to admit a charge of assault by beating following an incident at the couple’s Tenby home on or around July 4.

Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan said the couple had been together throughout the day, however Preston’s behaviour had been ‘aggressive and confrontational’.

At around 5.30pm, the woman had become so concerned about his behaviour that she attempted to barricade herself in the kitchen.

But Preston forced her to come out.

“He pushed her and began shouting at her, calling her a slag,” said Ms Vaughan.

When the woman attempted to sit on the settee, Preston threw the tv remote control at her head. It hit her to the head and resulted in a black eye.

Preston, of Newell Hill, Tenby, was legally represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher who described the couple’s relationship as ‘toxic’.

“The relationship became strained, there was an alcohol issue, and the two became somewhat toxic,” said Mr Kelleher.

“The defendant has a major alcohol issue, he has alcohol-related brain damage, and is alcohol dependent.”

Preston was given a 24-month community order during which he must carry out a 12-month alcohol treatment requirement.

He was also ordered to complete 30 rehabilitation requirement activity days.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 compensation to his former partner in addition to a £114 court surcharge and £85 costs.

http://