John Bendall, 26, of Casfield Way, Haverfordwest, approached the victim, Mr Christopher Birrell, as he walked through Plymouth City Centre with a friend on the night of August 12, 2022. Bendall asked Mr Birrell for a cigarette.

“An verbal altercation arose and the defendant said the two men he'd approached looked like beggars,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

“He continued to be aggressive towards them so the two men walked away, as they didn’t want to get into an argument.”

But Bendall pulled Mr Birrell back by his jacket.

“He punched him in the face and once again Mr Birrell tried to run away with his friend,” continued Ms Vaughan.

“But he was chased by the defendant who continued to punch him to the head.

"He fell to the floor where he was kicked in the head. He managed to get up, but the defendant delivered yet another punch to his head and continued to punch him on multiple occasions when he fell back onto the floor.”

Police were called to the scene and a witness informed the officers that Bendall had used considerable force during the unprovoked attack, which Ms Vaughan confirmed lasted around 15 minutes.

Bendall, who is now employed as a scaffolder, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating. He was legally represented by Mr Tom Lloyd.

“He’d been drinking heavily and was going off the rails,” said Mr Lloyd.

“He’d been released from the army and was very upset about that and went about it in completely the wrong way by drinking heavily.”

After considering the mitigation, magistrates imposed a 12-month community order on Bendall. This will include ten rehabilitation activity requirement days and consultation with the Dyfed Drugs and Alcohol Advisory Service.

He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £150 compensation to Mr Christopher Birrell. He must also pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

