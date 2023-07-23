A survey created by public sector partners across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys wants to know your experiences of accessing a range of public services from housing to health.

Feedback will inform work around equality from 2024 until 2028 and how people with protected characteristics are affected or treated when accessing services provided by the sector.

The survey focuses on key areas and asks people to rate their own experiences of these services and their perceptions of the experience that other people in our society may have.

All public bodies have to produce a Strategic Equality Plan setting out how they will ensure services they provide are accessible to all residents and service users irrespective of their age, gender, sexuality, religion or disability.

There are nine protected characteristics set out in the Equality Act 2010. The Equality and Human Rights Commission have published a report called Is Wales Fairer (2018) which sets out the state of the nation when looking at the more vulnerable groups in society. The survey uses the key areas listed in the report as a focus.

Each public sector body has a duty to: · Eliminate discrimination, harassment and victimisation · Advance equality of opportunity between people who share a relevant protected characteristic and those who do not · Foster good relations between people who share a protected characteristic and those who do not Alongside the survey, each region will engage with particular community groups that represent and advocate for some of the less heard groups like LGBTQ or re-settled refugees.

Local authorities along with Powys Teaching Health Board, Hywel Dda University Health Board, Dyfed Powys Police, Mid and West Wales Fire & Rescue Service, Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority, Pembrokeshire Coastal National Park Authority and the Police and Crime commissioner, have collaborated to create the survey.

The survey will be live until 30 July 2023 and is being hosted on the Carmarthenshire County Council website.