The Festival of British Archaeology is being celebrated around the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park with a series of events inspired by the area’s stunning ancient landscapes.

The theme of this year’s Festival is Archaeology and Creativity, and all three Park Authority-run visitor attractions will be offering the chance to get involved.

At Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre in St Davids, a special Wednesday Club! Fossil-Making Workshop is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 26.

Ideal for those seeking something creative to do during the holidays, the drop-in sessions will run between 11am-3pm at a cost of £3 per child.

Those visiting Castell Henllys Iron Age Village over the coming week can look forward to a variety of events, encompassing the world of ancient warfare, along with the thrill of interpreting the past through archaeological finds.

Three Warrior School sessions are also scheduled for the week, where visitors will be invited to take up arms and discover combat techniques from different periods of history. The Iron Age session will take place on Tuesday, July 25, moving on to the Romans on Wednesday, July 26 and the Vikings on Thursday July 27.

All Warrior School sessions will run between 10:15am-4:15pm and places can be booked in advance at https://pembrokeshirecoast.bookinglive.com/castell-henllys at a cost of £3 each.

On Friday, July 28, the Iron Age Village will host a Discover Archaeology workshop, with the chance to meet archaeologists, learn about archaeology within the National Park, handle some artefacts and find out what to do if you dig up something of interest. For an extra fee of £5, visitors will also be able to get digging for themselves with a hands-on Experience Archaeology activity.

Carew Castle will also be running a Festival of British Archaeology event on Monday, July 24. Unearthing History: Pembrokeshire’s Past has been organised in collaboration with Dyfed Archaeological Trust, who will be joined by several other local museums and history groups to provide a wide range of talks, displays and hands-on archaeology activities for visitors of all ages. The event is included free with normal Castle admission and will run from 10-4pm.

The Festival of British Archaeology is an annual event to celebrate the archaeology of Britain and is organised by the Council for British Archaeology. For more information on events taking place across the UK, both in person and online, visit www.archaeologyuk.org/festival.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s full schedule of summer events can be found at www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/events.