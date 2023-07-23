Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is highlighting recent changes in specific locations and advising visitors to the park to check ahead of travelling.

Several changes have been introduced around the county for the 2023 season, including restrictions to parking on Newport Sands / Traeth Mawr beach.

Vehicles can no longer park on the beach. However, people on foot, wheelchair users and those launching small vessels by hand will still be able to access the beach via the two slipways.

The Strumble Shuttle and Puffin Shuttle coastal bus services have both been replaced this season by the Fflecsi bus services. Fflecsi tickets must be booked in advance, either via the app, which is available to download via www.fflecsi.wales/locations/pembrokeshire or by calling 0300 234 0300 during opening hours.

“While we prepare to welcome people to this beautiful corner of Wales, we’re providing some advice to ensure everyone makes the most of their time on the Pembrokeshire Coast this summer,” said national park authority director of nature and tourism, James Parkin.

“The few years following the Covid-19 pandemic have placed additional pressure on locations that were already extremely popular in the summer months, so we are encouraging people to plan ahead and make sure they have a plan B in place in case their destination of choice is too busy.

“The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park has plenty of hidden gems that are just waiting to be discovered away from the key ‘hot spots’- from secluded coves to sweeping hills and ‘secret’ waterways and valleys.”

The authority is also advising people to use lifeguarded beaches and pack picnics as the safest way to snack on the sand, and to avoid using barbecues on beaches, which can accidentally lead to grass fires being started.

Dog owners should ensure they respect the restrictions on local beaches and that they keep their pet on a lead on the coast path, as well as around livestock to avoid any unnecessary incidents.

For more help in planning your trip to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, pick up a copy of Coast to Coast or visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/plan-your-visit.

The Countryside Code is full of additional advice that will keep everyone safe this summer, including specific guides for activities such as angling and canoeing.

https://naturalresources.wales/days-out/the-countryside-codes/