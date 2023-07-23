The Pembrokeshire Vikings were named winners of the Mental Health Award 2022, for the incredible work they do for their over 16s mixed ability rugby team.

And the club continues to go from strength to strength in the opportunities it gives to so many people in so many different guises.

“Being recognised in this way at last year's Health and Care Awards was a terrific honour for every single person who’s involved with the Pembrokeshire Vikings,” said head coach, Simon Gardiner.

Established in 2019 by Simon, who is an ex-Scarlets and Ospreys player, the Vikings help individuals address all manner of issues they may encounter as a result of their disabilities.

“Our aim is to help young people and adults to confront their individual problems and use their time with the Vikings to overcome them,” explained Simon.

“These could be people struggling with drug and alcohol abuse, mental health problems and even older players who have had to retire from competitive rugby but still want to play the game.”

Players can start training from the age of 16 and can begin competing at 18 and the Vikings mixed ability team includes people with learning disabilities, heart conditions, Downs Syndrome and people with physical disabilities, such as amputees and sensory impairments, including hearing and visual.

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Health and Care Awards.

The awards are being held in association with Werndale Hospital, which is part of the Circle Health Group, and recognise those in the community whose efforts in the health and care industry have gone way above and beyond what is expected of them.

“We want our readers to share their stories with us, and create a permanent record of all those incredible achievements and care that has been shown to them by their health carers throughout these last 12 months,”commented West Wales editor Clare Snowdon.

“The awards give people the opportunity to celebrate the challenges of the past year at overcoming their adversity and by showing tremendous strength, courage, compassion and tenacity, thanks to the way in which their health care has been provided."

A total of eighteen awards will be handed out at the ceremony, and now people are being given the chance to nominate individuals, teams and businesses which they think would make worthy winners.

These will include a range of carers across the whole sector including GPs, nurses, carers and volunteers.

This year’s categories are:

• Care Hero Award;

• Carer in the Home Award;

• Excellence in Nursing Award;

• Volunteer of the Year;

• Health Charity of the Year;

• Best Place to Work Award;

• Care Home of the Year;

• Housing with Care Award;

• Workforce and Wellbeing Team of the Year;

• Health Campaigner of the Year;

• GP Practice of the Year;

• GP of the Year;

• Mental Health Award;

• Health Care Team Award;

• Private Healthcare Staff Member of the Year;

• Women's Health Team of the Year;

• Pharmacy of the Year and

• Outstanding Achievement Award.

This year's ceremony will take place on October 26 at the Pavilion in Haverfordwest.