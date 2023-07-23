Anyone looking for advice or help with increasing costs and the impact on lives can find what they need in one place; on the Pembrokeshire County Council website.

Whether its help with bills, advice on managing money and debts, visiting warm spaces, finding support on housing issues or with education and school costs there is information available on the dedicated Cost of Living pages.

Other sections include help with finding work and training, health and wellbeing as well as food support, childcare and help for older people.

Within each area there are lots of different information points and links all designed to signpost residents to the support available and how to access it on a national and local level.

Pembrokeshire residents helped shape the new pages by taking part in usability tests and providing valuable feedback to ensure all the cost of living support and information provided is easily accessible.

Cabinet member for corporate improvement and communities Cllr Neil Prior said: “The input from residents in making these dedicated webpages easily accessible was extremely important and having such a wealth of information to help support anyone struggling in the current financial climate is a vital resource.”

Pembrokeshire County Council would like to continue working with members of the public, to test and improve online services. A database of potential research candidates is being built and local residents can join by completing an expression of interest form.