Richard Howell was given the accolade by Narberth Town Council in appreciation of his 40 years of support and contribution to Narberth Cricket Club.

Over the years, Richard has taken on the roles of player, coach and hon. secretary at the club, where he is also organiser of the popular Ken Morris Cup.

He was presented with the Narberth Person of the Year shield by the town’s deputy mayor, Cllr Sue Rees, yesterday, Sunday July 23.

The presentation took place at the Civic Lunch in the Queens Hall hosted by the mayor, Cllr Liz Rogers, to mark the first day of Narberth Civic Week.

Narberth Urban county councillor, Marc Tierney, who was amongst the guests, wished Cllr Rogers all the best for her year ahead as mayor.

He said: “I look forward to working with you for a stronger, fairer, greener Narberth.”

Narberth Civic Week chairman Chris Walters congratulated Richard on his award and praised his hard work for Narberth Cricket Club and the dedication he shows to the organisation.

Narberth Civic Week is now in full swing, with a packed programme of activities and events leading up to the town’s carnival on Saturday, July 29.

Programmes are on sale for £1 in various outlets in the town.