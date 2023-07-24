The Royal Welsh Show opened on Monday and only lasts for four days, but the showground, based just across the bridge in Llanelwedd, has been a hive of activity for the last month.

There’s been a steady hum of exhibitors, competitors, workers and visitors arriving since the start of July, but for the many pubs, cafes, restaurants and other businesses who are permanent residents of Builth, preparations for the Royal Welsh began months ago.

“We opened the site on Wednesday but we’ve been prepping for a month,” said Gwyn Davies, of Penmaenau Farm Camping, a farm and campsite that borders the showground itself.

Gwyn, along with his army of staff, has been busy erecting marquees, marking out camping and caravan pitches, organising toilets and shower facilities for guests, as well as running water and fire points, not to mention dealing with the health and safety aspects such a massive event demands.

Penmaenau hosted a speed shearing event on Monday with a portion of proceeds from the event to be donated to the DPJ Foundation mental health charity.

Set up by the wife of Pembrokeshire farmer Daniel Picton-Jones in 2016 after he took his own life, the charity supports those working in the agricultural industry and from rural communities.

DJ Will Roderick, from Pembrokeshire and who will be familiar to many on the YFC circuit, is Penmaenau’s house DJ for the week.

The DPJ Foundation also set up stall to promote its DPJ Big BBQ campaign which aims to combat rural isolation by bringing families and communities together whilst raising funds for the DPJ Foundation.

The agricultural mental health charity wants people to host a barbecue in their own communities, to bring people together in a relaxed setting and take time out from their busy lives.

They have created a Big BBQ Pack that is full of ideas and resources and which is available to download from their website to help you host your own Big BBQ.

The charity also hoped to inspire budding BBQ chefs, with a “cook off” in collaboration with Hybu Cig Cymru - Meat Promotion Wales taking place at 11.30am on Tuesday, July 25, on the Hybu Cig Cymru stand.

You can visit the DPJ Foundation (at the NFU Cymru stand alongside the main ring) to download your Big BBQ pack and pick up a free pair of sunglasses or you can visit website at thedpjfoundation.co.uk/bigbbq