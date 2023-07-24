Members of the North Pembs and Cardigan Riding for the Disabled Group competed in the Riding for the Disabled Association National Championships at Hartpury College in Gloucester between July 14-16.

Kerry-Anne (Image: North Pembs and Cardigan Riding for the Disabled.)

There were more than 300 riders from 83 different groups across the UK and riders from the North Pembs and Cardigan group came home with a number of different ribbons.

Isabelle came third in the Level 1 Countryside Challenge Class and sixth in the Introduction to Dressage Walk and Trot Class as well as fifth best turned out in the Juniors with Havard Stables’ pony Ella.

Gregory (Image: North Pembs and Cardigan Riding for the Disabled.)

Kerry-Anne Knight from Tegryn came third in the Level 4 Show Jumping class, second in Grade 6 Dressage class and fourth best turned out in the Seniors with her own horse Diffy. Kerry-Anne has been a member of the group for more than 15 years and works for Havard Stables two days a week.

Group associate member Gregory Haggerty won the Introduction to Dressage Walk and Trot class on Havard Stables’ Shadow.

Aberaeron’s Julia Minarik competed in the Countryside Challenge class with a fantastic ride on pony Reggie, who was borrowed at the last minute from Bridgend RDA group.

Isabelle (Image: North Pembs and Cardigan Riding for the Disabled.)

The championships also included arts and crafts competitions for those who are unable to compete in person. North Pembs and Cardigan RDA members Osian and Isabelle came in fifth and fourth place respectively, with the group coming in second place overall.

Julia (Image: North Pembs and Cardigan Riding for the Disabled.)

Hannah Havard Mcloughlin, who runs Havard Stables, said: “We were all so thrilled that members from our small, local RDA group had qualified for the National Championships. It’s just phenomenal that we’ve come home with rosettes as the standard was so incredibly high.”

The group has been going for more than 50 years and was previously based at the Dyfed Riding Centre in Bridell before relocating to Havard Stables in 2022. It is a volunteer-run group and sessions run each week to use horses to enrich the lives of local disabled children and adults.