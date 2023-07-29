This was made possible by generous donations to Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board.

The members of staff attended the Let's Talk Dementia training day in September 2022, which gave staff the opportunity to experience a 'virtual dementia tour' in a mobile dementia simulator.

The training allowed staff to experience what dementia might feel like and allow them to understand the simple changes needed in their practice and environment to improve the lives of people living with dementia.

Nicola Zroud, senior nurse manager, said: “We’re incredibly grateful that charitable funds has funded the virtual dementia tour training.

"It was a practical and a powerful opportunity to help embed good practice and enhance our staff’s learning and development.

“After experiencing the training, our staff are able to identify with and better understand the behaviours and needs of those in their care.

"The training has enabled them to gain a greater understanding of dementia and the safe delivery of dementia care.”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

