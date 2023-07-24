The annual Fishguard Festival of Music will next week with the best of young Welsh classical music talent, the National Youth Orchestra of Wales, launching the 2023 Festival at the magnificent St Davids Cathedral on Friday, August 4.

Conducted by internationally renowned Carlo Rizzi, the National Youth Orchestra of Wales will play Smetana’s Ma Vlast:Vlatva and Shostakovich Symphony No 5. Soprano Elizabeth Llewellyn will join the orchestra to sing Strauss: Four Last Songs.

The performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced £10 to £18 with concessions of £5 for under 18s and just £1 for under 12s. A festival bus will operate from Cardigan with pick up points at Newport, Dinas, Fishguard and Goodwick priced at just £8.

One of the finest young pianists, Adam Jackson, will perform at the second concert of the Festival at Neuadd y Dderwen, Rhosygilwen on Sunday, August 6.

Adam Jackson has connections to Pembrokeshire, as his late grandparents lived in the county.

He was born in the UK to a Polish mother and a Welsh father. He began piano studies at the age of seven and has won major prizes at the National Eisteddfod and Llangollen International Eisteddfod. Adam is currently pursuing piano performance studies at the acclaimed Juilliard School of Music in New York.

Following these two concerts seventeen events will be staged at seven venues across Pembrokeshire from 18 August to 3 September.

Further information and tickets are available via the festival website at www.fishguardmusicfestival.com “We are delighted that the National Youth Orchestra of Wales will be able to return to the festival for a Festival Launch concert at St Davids Cathedral early in August under the baton of Carlo Rizzi,” said Gillian Green MBE, the festival’s artistic director.

“The association with National Youth Arts Wales is much valued as we also welcome back the National Youth Choir of Wales during festival time later in the month.

“Pianist Adam Jackson is no stranger to the Fishguard International Music Festival. From an early age, he was a frequent visitor to the area, visiting his late grandparents in Fishguard, attending many Festival events and was a performer in Newport Music Society’s Young Artists Recitals.

“The festival is committed to providing a platform for young up and coming musicians to showcase their talents and have an opportunity to perform to a live audience.

“We also ensure that all of our concerts are affordable to young people with reasonably priced tickets; £1 for children under 12 and £5 for 12–18-year-olds.”