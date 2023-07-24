An investigation has been launched after Dyfed-Powys Police received reports of around £5,000-worth of damage being caused to a Vauxhall Zafira in Llandysul.

It was alleged to have taken place between 7.30pm and 8.15pm on Friday, June 16.

Dyfed-Powys Police have appealed to speak to the person pictured in connection with the incident, who officers believe can help with the investigation.

The person pictured, or anyone who may have information about them or the incident, is asked to get in touch with Dyfed-Powys Police either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

When reporting information about this incident, quote the reference: 23000526525.