The teams actively engage with rural communities, while spreading the word about the company’s new ultrafast full-fibre broadband and are keen to support local initiatives such as WhimpleFest in Devon and the Shenington SuperPrix in Oxfordshire.

Whilst out and about in Whimple, Daniel Wakenell, Voneus’ Community Engagement Team Leader was approached by the organisers of WhimpleFest to ask if Voneus would be interested in supporting the event in the summer. It was a resounding "yes, how can we help?"

Earlier this month Daniel led team Voneus at the festival offering everyone the opportunity to take part in a fete favourite of ‘Spin the Wheel’.

This year Whimplefest raised £4,000 which will go back to funding local community projects. Hilary Nowill, one of the Whimplefest organisers said: "Voneus were incredibly generous with prizes on the spin the wheel game and everyone really enjoyed it. A massive thank you from all our committee. We would be delighted if you could come back next year. I hope people connect with Voneus - I certainly will when my broadband contract expires."

Meanwhile, over in Oxfordshire Heather Thompson, Voneus’ Community Engagement Team Leader for Central was supporting the Shenington SuperPrix which was a two-day event that brings Go Kart racers together from all over the country.

When Graham Smith, Secretary of Shenington Kart Racing Club called on Voneus to support this year’s SuperPrix, which is all about speed, it was a no brainer for Voneus to get involved.

Voneus sponsored the KZ2 Classes which are the fastest short circuit races in the British Championships, so this gave Voneus an opportunity to show it can deliver ultrafast speeds on and off the track.

Heather Thompson, Senior Community Engagement Team Leader at Voneus said, "We were really excited to be part of the action this year, and it was so rewarding meeting the competitors and the communities that came along."

Speaking about Voneus’ involvement Graham Smith, Secretary of Shenington Kart Racing Club said: "Thank you so much for supporting our Superprix, it was a fabulous event, and more so with you and your colleagues there."

It really is impossible to exaggerate the effect that Voneus has on rural areas. Voneus empowers people and businesses alike by introducing ultrafast fibre broadband to communities that were previously deprived of strong connectivity or connectivity all together.

Voneus wants to hear from organisations which could benefit from their services and supports and encourages them to get in touch.

Voneus offers an impressive range of ultrafast broadband packages, providing speeds ranging from 250Mbps to 900Mbps. Even better, they are currently offering three months free, with prices starting at just £29.99 per month until July 31.

Installation is free and, unlike other big broadband providers, Voneus guarantees no price rises within the contract period (terms and conditions apply).

Voneus' number one priority is customer happiness, and the company has an 'Excellent' Trustpilot Score as of July 2023.

