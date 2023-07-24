MrBeast, who has 170million subscribers on the YouTube platform alone, is known for his elaborate videos such as Squid Games and having people complete extreme challenges for money, and uses his wealth to support to people who need it, such as providing hearing aids to deaf children.

The American YouTuber is also a business mogul and his Feastable chocolate bars have now arrived in the UK and are set to rival the popularity of the recent fad for KSI and Loga Paul’s Prime drink.

MrBeast – whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson – went viral with a recreation of the famous Willy Wonka factory, including a chocolate river. The video has been viewed more than 34 million times and then four contestants battled to win the set or $50,000.

The chocolate bars are made from minimal ingredients including organic cocoa and milk from grass-fed cows, to ‘change the way you snack.’ Feastables works with the Rainforest Alliance to sustainably source cacao and support their mission to create a sustainable future for people and nature and also donates food through Beast Philanthropy.

The YouTuber has chosen the SPAR brand of shops to stock the product and a number in Pembrokeshire and west Carmarthenshire shops will be stocking them.

Here’s where you can get the Feastables:

SPAR St Clears, Castle House, Blue Boar Square.

Spar Crymych, Preseli Stores, Crymych.

Spar Newport, Market Street, Newport.

Spar Square & Compass, Haverfordwest.

Spar, Haverfordwest Road, Haverfordwest.

Spar Glandy, Glandy Cross, Efailwen.

Spar Narberth, High Street, Narberth

Spar The Strand, Saundersfoot.

Spar Monkton, Longmains, Monkton.

The products on offer are Feastables MrBeast Bar Original Chocolate 60g, Feastables MrBeast Bar Milk Chocolate 60g, Feastables MrBeast Bar Crunch 60g and Feastables MrBeast Bar Deez Nutz 60g.

To celebrate the launch, SPAR is running a Spinner Winner summer campaign which is live now and will end on August 30. Customers will get a daily chance to spin a wheel online and win prizes, as well as entry into a grand prize draw. Prizes include a car and £10k in cash.